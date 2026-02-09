'Bhooth Bangla' was initially planned as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

Director's loyalty

Priyadarshan wanted to continue with Kumar for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' sequel

Priyadarshan was reportedly adamant about working with Kumar if the franchise continued. "Priyan sir was clear that if the franchise is taken ahead, it will be with Akshay. But things didn't materialize then," an insider told Mid-Day. "Later, T-Series took the franchise forward with director Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan. When Priyan sir and Akshay decided to reunite, he reworked that draft."