'Bhooth Bangla' was initially planned as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?
The upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, was initially conceived as a sequel to their 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, the original plan didn't materialize, leading T-Series to continue the franchise with Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan in charge.
Director's loyalty
Priyadarshan wanted to continue with Kumar for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' sequel
Priyadarshan was reportedly adamant about working with Kumar if the franchise continued. "Priyan sir was clear that if the franchise is taken ahead, it will be with Akshay. But things didn't materialize then," an insider told Mid-Day. "Later, T-Series took the franchise forward with director Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan. When Priyan sir and Akshay decided to reunite, he reworked that draft."
Long-awaited collaboration
Kumar-Priyadarshan reunite after 16 years
Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan after a long hiatus of 16 years. They have previously worked together on movies such as Hera Pheri and De Dana Dan. The upcoming film is set to release on April 10, 2026. It also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and late actor Asrani in pivotal roles.