Bhosle cremated with state honors in Mumbai, Khans reportedly absent

Khans pay tribute on social media

Both actors took to social media to honor Bhosle's legacy.

Salman shared memories of her hit songs from his films like Lucky Lips and Hai Hai Mirchi, while SRK wrote, "It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing. Her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come."

Their heartfelt tributes echoed what many felt: Indian music lost a true icon this week.