Bhosle cremated with state honors in Mumbai, Khans reportedly absent
Entertainment
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with state honors in Mumbai on Monday, drawing a crowd of Bollywood stars and political leaders.
Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan weren't there, despite being in the city, reportedly due to security concerns.
Khans pay tribute on social media
Both actors took to social media to honor Bhosle's legacy.
Salman shared memories of her hit songs from his films like Lucky Lips and Hai Hai Mirchi, while SRK wrote, "It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing. Her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come."
Their heartfelt tributes echoed what many felt: Indian music lost a true icon this week.