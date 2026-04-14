Bhosle dies at 92 after multiple organ failure amid tributes Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, famous for hits like Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, passed away at 92 after battling multiple organ failure.

Mahesh Bhatt called her the "most amazing, amazing talent that we had," saying, "On her shoulders, we stand."

Producer Vinay Bhardwaj echoed this, highlighting how much her songs meant to so many people.