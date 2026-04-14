Bhosle dies at 92 after multiple organ failure amid tributes
Entertainment
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, famous for hits like Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, passed away at 92 after battling multiple organ failure.
Mahesh Bhatt called her the "most amazing, amazing talent that we had," saying, "On her shoulders, we stand."
Producer Vinay Bhardwaj echoed this, highlighting how much her songs meant to so many people.
Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs
Bhosle's impact was massive: she recorded over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages and even holds a Guinness World Record for it.
Her funeral in Mumbai saw scores of Bollywood stars, politicians, cricketers, and others paying their respects.
The music world definitely feels emptier without her.