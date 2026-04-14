Bhosle dies at 92 in same Mumbai hospital as Mangeshkar

Industry pays tribute to Bhosle

Tributes poured in from across the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan called her voice "her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema," while Shankar Mahadevan praised how music would "never perish as long as humanity exists" and that she would "live forever, with her incredible voice echoing across the world."

Singer Shreya Ghoshal highlighted Bhosle's versatility and lasting influence on generations of artists.