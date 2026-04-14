Bhosle dies at 92 in same Mumbai hospital as Mangeshkar
Entertainment
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on Thursday at 92 due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, the same hospital where her sister Lata Mangeshkar died in 2022.
Both icons spent their last moments on Thursday, a detail that feels especially poignant given their close bond and parallel journeys in music.
Industry pays tribute to Bhosle
Tributes poured in from across the industry.
Shah Rukh Khan called her voice "her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema," while Shankar Mahadevan praised how music would "never perish as long as humanity exists" and that she would "live forever, with her incredible voice echoing across the world."
Singer Shreya Ghoshal highlighted Bhosle's versatility and lasting influence on generations of artists.