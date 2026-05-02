Bhosle's April 12 death at 92 leaves sister Mangeshkar lonely Entertainment May 02, 2026

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at 92, leaving a huge void in Indian music.

At the Newsmakers Awards in Mumbai, her sister Usha Mangeshkar shared how tough it's been: "I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home," she added.

The loss has hit both their family and fans across the country.