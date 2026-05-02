Bhosle's April 12 death at 92 leaves sister Mangeshkar lonely
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at 92, leaving a huge void in Indian music.
At the Newsmakers Awards in Mumbai, her sister Usha Mangeshkar shared how tough it's been: "I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home," she added.
The loss has hit both their family and fans across the country.
Bhosle cremated with state honors
Famous for timeless tracks like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Dum Maro Dum, Bhosle shaped generations of music lovers.
She was married to composer RD Burman and was cremated with full state honors at Shivaji Park Crematorium, with stars like Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan paying respects.
Usha called her passing "I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home," she added.