'Rape threats are unacceptable': Bhumi addresses harassment of young protester
What's the story
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has condemned the online harassment and bullying of a young female protester, who recently went viral for her interview. In a video posted on social media on Monday, she said that the woman was receiving rape and death threats after her video was shared widely. "This is unacceptable. We cannot bully a young girl," said Pednekar. However, her caption was balanced: "Rape and death threats are unacceptable. Aggression is unacceptable. Let's stop all this."
Details
'As women, we anyway face a lot of harassment'
Pednekar added, "As women we anyway face a lot of harassment and as a public figure, I have gone through that experience."
"We all just want the nation to progress and when we will demand right things, in the right way with unity, we will see right development."
The clip video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many calling it a "damage control" move after her earlier controversial remarks.
"Bas karde behen," read an Instagram comment.
Previous remarks
Pednekar's earlier comments invited backlash
Earlier, Pednekar had criticized the language used by student protesters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Her comments were met with backlash on social media, with many accusing her of selective outrage.
They pointed out that she did not support the student-led Cockroach Janata Party protest in Delhi but chose to criticize the behavior of some protesters.
In a video, she had said, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it's wrong."
Ongoing discussion
Mixed reactions to Pednekar's latest video
Pednekar's latest video has once again sparked a debate on social media about online harassment and bullying. Many users have criticized her for not addressing the larger issues at hand.
The actor's comments come amid students demanding justice for their peers who were allegedly beaten and lathi-charged during the Sansad March on July 20. The initial sit-in protests started at Jantar Mantar demanding educational reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which happened eventually.