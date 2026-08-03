'Rape threats are unacceptable': Bhumi addresses harassment of young protester

Pednekar added, "As women we anyway face a lot of harassment and as a public figure, I have gone through that experience."

"We all just want the nation to progress and when we will demand right things, in the right way with unity, we will see right development."

The clip video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many calling it a "damage control" move after her earlier controversial remarks.

"Bas karde behen," read an Instagram comment.