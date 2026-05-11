Bhumi Pednekkar to play lawyer in new courtroom drama?

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekkar is set to star in a new courtroom drama, according to a report by News18. The film will be shot extensively in Himachal Pradesh and will feature her as a lawyer. This new project comes after her recent role as a cop in Daldal and follows her nine-month hiatus from acting due to excessive trolling after The Royals .

Role prep Pednekkar will seek advice from her sister, Samiksha To prepare for her new role, Pednekkar has reportedly sought advice from her sister, Samiksha Satish Pednekkar, who is a lawyer. A source told the outlet, "The untitled film will also feature a veteran actor, who will play Bhumi's onscreen father and a lawyer." "The story will revolve around this father-daughter duo, with most portions of it unraveling in a courtroom."

Director's role Film will be directed by veteran editor Arif Sheikh The upcoming courtroom drama will reportedly be directed by veteran film editor Arif Sheikh, known for his work on films like War and Pathaan. This will be his second directorial venture after Let's Dance, which was released in 2009. Meanwhile, Pednekkar was last seen on the big screen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which received a lukewarm response at the box office.

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