Bhumi Pednekkar exits 'The Royals' S02: Here's why

Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar has reportedly exited the upcoming second season of The Royals , a Netflix drama series. The decision comes as the show shifts its focus from romance to family dynamics. A source close to the production told Mid-Day that there was no conflict with Pednekkar and her departure was simply a natural progression of the story.

Reason 'There was no fight with Bhumi,' says source The source said, "When you do a romance, it is the story that leads. When the show came out, what resonated [with the audience] was the family - Ishaan [Khatter], Sakshi [Tanwar], Zeenat, and the world of The Royals - which feels different." "We left season one at an unresolved romance. There was no decision to carry it forward. There was no fight with Bhumi." "The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically in the second season."

Show evolution About 'The Royals' and its upcoming season The first season of The Royals, which marked veteran actor Zeenat Aman's OTT debut, was a romantic drama. However, the second season will delve deeper into the dynamics of a royal family. Pednekkar's exit comes as a surprise to fans who were looking forward to her character's development in the sequel. The first season received mixed to negative reviews upon release.

Advertisement