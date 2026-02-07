Bianca Censori breaks silence on infamous Venice boat incident

Bianca Censori, the wife of rapper Ye (Kanye West) , has addressed the infamous August 2023 Venice boat incident involving alleged explicit public behavior. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she denied any inappropriate behavior during the water taxi ride, despite what paparazzi photos suggested. The couple was reportedly banned for life from the Venetian boat company after the incident.

Incident details Censori explains what really happened Censori, 31, explained that she was simply kneeling on a stool and resting her head on Ye's lap while he sat on the stern of the water taxi. She also pointed out that her aunt was present during the ride, suggesting that any intimate behavior would not have occurred in front of her.

Public reaction 'It was the 1st time I was really embarrassed' Despite her explanation, Censori admitted that the incident left her mortified. She said, "It was the first time I was really embarrassed," adding that it was especially difficult because of her father. "But as I've grown as a human being, I've learned to not care about what people think of me."

Company statement Venezia Turismo Motoscafi denied any wrongdoing The Venice boat company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi issued a statement in September 2023, saying, "On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities." The company added that if such an act had taken place, the driver would have immediately disembarked and reported it to authorities. They also confirmed that Ye and Censori are no longer welcome on their boats.

