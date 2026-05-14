'Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails to Save...' gets teaser

HBO Max has announced that its latest comedy series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, will premiere on July 23. The show is a spin-off of the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory and stars Kevin Sussman reprising his role as comic book store owner Stuart Bloom. The series follows him as he attempts to restore reality after accidentally causing a multiverse Armageddon by breaking a device created by Sheldon and Leonard.

Cast details Supporting cast and creators of the show The series also stars Lauren Lapkus as Stuart's girlfriend, Denise, Brian Posehn as his geologist friend, Bert, and John Ross Bowie as quantum physicist, Barry Kripke. The group encounters alternate-universe versions of characters from The Big Bang Theory. The show is created by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady serving as creators, writers, and executive producers.

Twitter Post See the teaser here They’re on a quest to save us all. @StuartFails to Save the Universe premieres July 23 on HBO Max. #SFTSTUpic.twitter.com/NnpN9Wxq8u — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2026

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Genre fusion Lorre's take on the series Lorre, 73, previously described the series to People as a "science-fiction action-adventure comedy." He said, "We just finished principal photography and I'm pretty excited about it. It's a big swing." "I think it will be revered or reviled. I'm not sure which." The show was announced in July 2025 after The Big Bang Theory's 12-season run from 2007 to 2019.

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