K-pop legends BigBang announce world tour
What's the story
Legendary K-pop group BigBang, currently comprising members Taeyang, G-Dragon, and Daesung, has announced a new world tour during their performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The tour will celebrate the group's 20th anniversary in 2026. During their final set at Coachella's Outdoor stage on Sunday night, Daesung hinted that this festival marked the start of a new chapter for BigBang.
Tour details
Tour to kick off in August
G-Dragon revealed that the 20th-anniversary tour would commence this August. While he didn't specify the starting location, most K-pop tours typically launch in Seoul or a nearby South Korean city. Therefore, it's likely that BigBang's tour will also follow this pattern. "Do not miss out, and stay tuned," G-Dragon told the crowd after announcing the tour.
Performance highlights
BigBang performed after Karol G's headlining set
BigBang was one of the last acts at the desert-set music festival, performing after Karol G's headlining set. Their performance included two of their most popular songs, Bang Bang Bang and Fantastic Baby. Each member also performed a solo song during the set; thereafter, Taeyang and G-Dragon performed their famous duet Good Boy, while Daesung introduced the genre trot to the Coachella stage.