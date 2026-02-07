'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra wraps 'Silaa' shoot Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Karan Veer Mehra, fresh off his Bigg Boss 18 win, has finished shooting his new action-romance film Silaa.

Directed by Omung Kumar and presented by Zee Studios, the movie's filming start date is not specified in the source, and it had wrapped shooting as of the February 7, 2026 report.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb star alongside Mehra.