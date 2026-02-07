'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra wraps 'Silaa' shoot
Entertainment
Karan Veer Mehra, fresh off his Bigg Boss 18 win, has finished shooting his new action-romance film Silaa.
Directed by Omung Kumar and presented by Zee Studios, the movie's filming start date is not specified in the source, and it had wrapped shooting as of the February 7, 2026 report.
Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb star alongside Mehra.
Mehra takes on the role of Zehraak, the film's intense antagonist.
Some action scenes were shot in Vietnam for extra flair.
The first-look poster shows a fierce warrior with the tagline: "Khud hi khuda, khud hi insaaf! Khauf ka naya naam - ZEHRAAK."
Meanwhile, here's when the movie will be released
Industry folks like Mouni Roy and Abhishek Bachchan have already shown support.
No release date has been announced.