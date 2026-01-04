'Bigg Boss 19': Ashnoor Kaur says key moments were edited out
Ashnoor Kaur, who was on Bigg Boss 19, feels a lot of her time in the house never made it to air.
She shared, "A lot of the things I did inside the house were chopped off during the edit," and even her mom was surprised by what didn't show up on TV.
What's behind her concern?
Kaur felt that viewers didn't get to see her real journey.
She pointed out that the show only portrayed her with one person, leaving out her stands and interactions with others like Zeishan and Baseer.
According to her, this made it look like she barely contributed to the show.
How did things end for Ashnoor?
She was evicted on Day 98 after hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task.
Even though some housemates supported her at first, host Salman Khan sent her home for breaking the rules.
The season wrapped up in December 2025 with Gaurav Khanna winning.