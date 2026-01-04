'Felt like watching myself': Aamir lauds Sunil Grover's 'authentic' mimicry

Aamir Khan recently praised actor-comedian Sunil Grover for his "authentic" mimicry of him on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Khan said, "I wouldn't even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt like I was watching myself." "What I saw was priceless."

Appreciation Khan will watch the full episode soon Khan further added, "I saw a small clip. Now I'm going to watch the whole episode." "I was laughing so much I couldn't breathe!!" "There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest." Notably, a few months ago, Grover similarly went viral for his pitch-perfect mimicry of Salman Khan.

Twitter Post Grover stunned fans yet again! The way Sunil Grover entered as Aamir Khan 😅

He is more Aamir than Aamir himself 🙏💯

"I did not want to disturb you" 😭😭 https://t.co/8n6L5NyoT8 pic.twitter.com/iYzWXiVz8d — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 4, 2026

Performance details Grover's performance left fans impressed Grover's mimicry of Khan was widely appreciated by fans. His impersonation of Khan's interactions with paparazzi, speech, dressing style, and mannerisms became a highlight of the episode. Fans were so impressed that many commented they thought Khan had arrived on Kapil Sharma's show. One X user wrote, "Oh bhai, mujhe laga Aamir aaya hai (I thought it was the real Aamir)."