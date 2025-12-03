'BB 19' winner prediction: Who will win, according to housemates?

According to Bigg Boss Tak, a page that shares updates from the house before episodes air, the finalists were asked to predict this season's winner (excluding themselves). In the voting process, Bhatt and Mittal voted for each other while Khanna and Mallik chose More. However, More opted for Khanna. After tallying the votes, More received two votes while Khanna, Bhatt, and Mittal each got one vote.

Finale details

'Bigg Boss 19' finale to be held on December 7

The voting results suggest that the housemates believe More has a high chance of winning Bigg Boss 19. The official winner will be announced during the grand finale, scheduled for Sunday, December 7, 2025. Meanwhile, during a press conference, all contestants faced tough questions from journalists, with Khanna becoming emotional when asked if he had used the story of his wife not wanting kids for sympathy. Watch the latest episodes of the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.