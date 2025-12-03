Netflix makes massive cash bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery

Streaming giant Netflix has reportedly made a mostly cash offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery , the Hollywood studio currently up for sale. The move comes as part of a second round of bidding that began on Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, reported Bloomberg. Other contenders in this auction include Paramount and Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company.

Sale details Warner Bros. Discovery's sale process and potential impact Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO, CNN, and the Warner Bros. film studio, officially announced its sale in October after receiving several unsolicited offers. This decision also put on hold its plan to split into two separate entities: one focusing on streaming and studios, the other on traditional cable networks. The sale could significantly reshape the US media landscape. While Paramount wants entirety of the company, Netflix and Comcast only want Warner Bros. studios and HBO's streaming service, HBO Max.

Acquisition implications Netflix's potential acquisition and concerns from Hollywood Netflix, with over 280 million subscribers worldwide, is reportedly arranging a bridge loan worth tens of billions of dollars for its potential acquisition. This deal would enhance Netflix's content production capabilities and secure premium assets like HBO and Warner Bros. studios. However, top Hollywood players have expressed their concerns over this move, given Netflix limits the theatrical window of its releases. Titanic director James Cameron recently told The Town that a takeover of WB by Netflix would be "a disaster."