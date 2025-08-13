'Bigg Boss 19': Housemates to run the show this time
The Bigg Boss 19 trailer just dropped, showing off a fresh "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" theme.
Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season kicks off August 24, and for the first time, housemates will actually run things—making decisions through debates and voting.
Self-governance, political parties, and an 'Assembly house'
Forget weekly captains! This year, contestants split into two political parties that compete in tasks and pick their own leaders every week.
The new "Assembly House" is where all the strategy, negotiation, and power moves will happen.
Salman Khan called it a historic change—after nearly 20 years, it's all about housemate self-governance.
When and where to watch
Bigg Boss 19 premieres August 24 at 9pm on JioCinema and 10:30pm on Colors TV.
The contestant lineup stays secret until launch night.
Expect lots of political drama and more freedom for housemates than ever before!