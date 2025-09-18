'Bigg Boss 19': Natalia gets candid about her eviction
What's the story
Polish actor and model Natalia Janoszek, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, was evicted this weekend. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, she opened up about her time on the show and her unexpected elimination. "Obviously, I'm a bit sad because it was just three weeks," she said. "But on the other hand, I think three weeks is already a good number for staying in a people's house."
Elimination details
Janoszek reveals reason behind her nomination
Janoszek further revealed that she was nominated due to "bad counting." "It's funny because two boys (Mirdul Tiwari and Baseer Ali) that were close to me were the ones who kicked me out of the house," she said, adding that she holds no grudges. She also expressed gratitude toward host Salman Khan for giving her a chance on Bigg Boss, calling it an honor to meet him in person.
House dynamics
Bonds she formed in the house
Janoszek said about Khan, "Whenever we had Weekend Ka Vaar and he was mentioning my name, I didn't know if he's gonna praise me or he's gonna say something bad about me." She also spoke about her bond with Tiwari and Ali, saying they had fun interactions despite language barriers. "I hope people enjoyed that bond between us."
Future plans
On the work front
On her future plans, Janoszek revealed that she has already done movies in India and is looking forward to Masti 4. She also has an untitled project with Ibrahim Ali Khan coming up soon. Meanwhile, fans can watch new episodes daily on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and on Colors TV at 10:30pm.