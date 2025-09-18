'Bigg Boss 19': Natalia gets candid about her eviction

Polish actor and model Natalia Janoszek, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, was evicted this weekend. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, she opened up about her time on the show and her unexpected elimination. "Obviously, I'm a bit sad because it was just three weeks," she said. "But on the other hand, I think three weeks is already a good number for staying in a people's house."

Elimination details Janoszek reveals reason behind her nomination Janoszek further revealed that she was nominated due to "bad counting." "It's funny because two boys (Mirdul Tiwari and Baseer Ali) that were close to me were the ones who kicked me out of the house," she said, adding that she holds no grudges. She also expressed gratitude toward host Salman Khan for giving her a chance on Bigg Boss, calling it an honor to meet him in person.

House dynamics Bonds she formed in the house Janoszek said about Khan, "Whenever we had Weekend Ka Vaar and he was mentioning my name, I didn't know if he's gonna praise me or he's gonna say something bad about me." She also spoke about her bond with Tiwari and Ali, saying they had fun interactions despite language barriers. "I hope people enjoyed that bond between us."