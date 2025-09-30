LOADING...
'BB 19' promo: Nehal, Neelam, Abhishek argue amid nomination task
'Bigg Boss 19' teaser reveals nomination task

'BB 19' promo: Nehal, Neelam, Abhishek argue amid nomination task

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 30, 2025
05:01 pm
What's the story

The latest teaser for Bigg Boss 19 has offered a glimpse into the nomination task, which is expected to increase the tension in the house. In this clip, Nehal Chudasama is seen going head-to-head against Zeishan Quadri. The task begins with Bigg Boss announcing the nominations, and Farrhana Bhatt nominating Ashnoor Kaur for not having strong relationships with other housemates.

Nomination details

'Rattu tota': Abhishek Bajaj attacks Neelam Giri

In the promo, Chudasama is seen nominating Quadri, explaining, "Third-level ke backfoot par khelte hain." The task continues with Neelam Giri nominating Abhishek Bajaj for allegedly trying to instigate fights. After the task ends, Bajaj refers to Giri as "rattu tota," to which she responds, "Main tota nahi hoon." Chudasama adds that Giri doesn't have a mind of her own.

Final nomination

Amaal Mallik nominates Kunickaa Sadanand for being the 'real mastermind'

The teaser ends with Amaal Mallik nominating Kunickaa Sadanand, calling her the "real mastermind." Meanwhile, reports from BiggBoss_Tak suggest that eight contestants are nominated this week: Mallik, Chudasama, Sadanand, Kaur, Giri, Quadri, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal. Fans can catch new episodes daily at 9:00pm on JioHotstar or on Colors TV at 10:30pm.