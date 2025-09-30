'BB 19' promo: Nehal, Neelam, Abhishek argue amid nomination task

'Bigg Boss 19' teaser reveals nomination task

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:01 pm Sep 30, 202505:01 pm

What's the story

The latest teaser for Bigg Boss 19 has offered a glimpse into the nomination task, which is expected to increase the tension in the house. In this clip, Nehal Chudasama is seen going head-to-head against Zeishan Quadri. The task begins with Bigg Boss announcing the nominations, and Farrhana Bhatt nominating Ashnoor Kaur for not having strong relationships with other housemates.