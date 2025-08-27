'Bigg Boss 19': 7 contestants nominated for first eviction

The opening week of eviction has spotlighted several contestants. Those nominated are Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, and Zeeshan Quadri. As soon as the nominations were revealed, fans rallied behind their favorite contestants and are gearing up to vote in order to save them from elimination.

House tensions

Khanna upset with Awez Darbar over nomination

As the first week of Bigg Boss 19 progresses, the house is witnessing heated arguments and emotional outbursts. In one of the promos, Khanna was seen upset with Awez Darbar for nominating him for eviction. This led to an argument between the Celebrity Master Chef winner and Darbar, leaving him in tears. Food has also become a major point of contention in the house with people engaging in heated discussions over it.