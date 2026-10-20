'BB20': Evicted Aman Gandhi believes Mary Kom should've been eliminated
What's the story
Actor Aman Gandhi, known for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20. He was ousted during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode after receiving the fewest votes. In an interview with Mid-Day, he expressed regret over his eviction and questioned Mary Kom's contribution to the show.
Regret
'I don't know what her contribution is to the show'
Gandhi said, "I think Mary Kom should've got out instead of me."
"If I look at it content-wise, her personality is such that she works out for two and a half hours, then eats and prepares for her next meal."
"She works out again in the evening, chills a little after that, and goes to sleep. So, I don't know what her contribution is to the show."
Emotional breakdown
He reacts to his emotional breakdown over ex-girlfriend
Gandhi also spoke about his emotional breakdown while remembering his ex-girlfriend, Shagun Sharma, in the show.
Gandhi said, "I don't want to go into too much detail. When I came out and saw Shagun's interview, I felt she was very uncomfortable talking about it."
"But I will say that emotions get heightened, and you do such things in the house."
Meanwhile, he also called out contestant Mahhi Vij, saying she's a "wannabe, cunning girl."