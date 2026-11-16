'Bigg Boss 20' contestant Scout reveals engagement to Kaashvi
On Bigg Boss 20, things got real when contestant Scout revealed he's engaged to Kaashvi during a tough chat with host Salman Khan.
The moment came after questions about his friendship with fellow housemate Love Gill, and Scout admitted he regrets any actions that might have hurt Kaashvi, who's supported him for years.
Contestant Scout's confession highlights relationships
Scout's honest confession, Scout sparked fresh conversations about how the show's intense environment affects contestants' relationships.
Moments like these remind viewers that reality TV isn't just drama; it also brings out the real emotions and struggles behind the scenes.