Gauahar slams 'Bigg Boss 20' contestant Aasif for 'moustache' remark
What's the story
Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, has reacted to a recent incident involving actor Aasif Khan on Bigg Boss 20. The incident in question saw Aasif defending his mustache during a captaincy task where contestants were required to put rejected stamps on fellow housemates. In response to his comments, Khan expressed disappointment over what she termed as "small thinking and really silly behavior."
Reaction
'Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch...'
Aasif, who received the most rejected stamps in the task, defended his mustache by saying, "Hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai. Aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum."
This statement drew Khan's ire.
On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behavior hoti hai! Wish he knew that!"
Disappointment
'He shouldn't have come on the show to showcase such...'
Khan further wrote, "Yaar, I have a question: Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa, he shouldn't have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behavior."
"When that girl (Rhiti Tiwari) was dissing Uditi (Singh) in the most low manner, he was enjoying like they r all his thoughts (sic)."
"Felt bad seeing that. Such a good actor par har cheez mein aisi soch choti lagti hai."
Controversy
Aasif's statement divides opinions in the house
Aasif's statement was met with disagreement from fellow contestants.
Yung DSA supported Aasif's stance, while Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and Aman Gandhi objected to it.
Mahhi Vij also called out Aasif, saying real men keep their family together rather than being aggressive like him.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the latest episode on JioHotstar and Colors TV.