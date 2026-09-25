Gauahar slams 'Bigg Boss 20' contestant Aasif for 'moustache' remark

Khan further wrote, "Yaar, I have a question: Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa, he shouldn't have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behavior."

"When that girl (Rhiti Tiwari) was dissing Uditi (Singh) in the most low manner, he was enjoying like they r all his thoughts (sic)."

"Felt bad seeing that. Such a good actor par har cheez mein aisi soch choti lagti hai."