'Bigg Boss 20' Gill says ScoutOP bond hurts her reputation
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 just got real: Love Gill called out fellow contestant ScoutOP, saying their close bond is now hurting her reputation and career.
Things got heated after host Rohit Shetty and Scout's girlfriend, gaming influencer Kaashvi Hiranandani, questioned how the public sees their friendship during Weekend Ka Vaar.
Hiranandani apologizes after backlash
Kaashvi's comments about Gill and Scout's relationship sparked major backlash online. She later apologized, admitting her words were harsh and clarifying she meant to address Scout's actions, not attack Gill personally.
Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty warned them to "stay within limits" and be mindful of how their bond looked on TV.
Since then, things have been awkward between Gill and Scout, with Gill mostly keeping her distance.