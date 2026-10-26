'Bigg Boss 20' Gill says ScoutOP bond hurts her reputation

Kaashvi's comments about Gill and Scout's relationship sparked major backlash online. She later apologized, admitting her words were harsh and clarifying she meant to address Scout's actions, not attack Gill personally.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty warned them to "stay within limits" and be mindful of how their bond looked on TV.

Since then, things have been awkward between Gill and Scout, with Gill mostly keeping her distance.