'BB20': Mahhi loses it as Lovepreet brings up Jay Bhanushali

The argument seems to have taken an emotional turn when Gill brought up Vij's divorce.

An upset Vij broke down and warned Gill against dragging her ex-husband into their fights.

"Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana (Never bring my husband into this)," she said, visibly upset.

The exchange was reportedly triggered by a previous incident where Vij allegedly called Gill a "homebreaker."