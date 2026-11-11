'BB20': Mahhi loses it as Lovepreet brings up Jay Bhanushali
What's the story
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 will see a major showdown between contestants Mahhi Vij and Lovepreet Gill. The conflict escalates when Gill brings up Vij's divorce from Jay Bhanushali, leading to an intense verbal exchange. In a promo clip, Vij warned Gill not to discuss her personal life, saying, "Don't discuss my divorce."
Emotional confrontation
'Don't bring my husband into this'
The argument seems to have taken an emotional turn when Gill brought up Vij's divorce.
An upset Vij broke down and warned Gill against dragging her ex-husband into their fights.
"Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana (Never bring my husband into this)," she said, visibly upset.
The exchange was reportedly triggered by a previous incident where Vij allegedly called Gill a "homebreaker."
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Ek comment ne badla poore ghar ka mahaul!— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 11, 2026
Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par. #BiggBoss20#BiggBossOnJioHotstarpic.twitter.com/A5aPNvatOQ
Housemates intervene
Other housemates also got involved in the argument
The confrontation also drew the attention of other housemates, including Amrapali Dubey and Yung DSA.
They questioned Vij's use of the term "homebreaker," pointing out the contradiction in her expecting others to avoid personal comments while she herself used a label that could hurt someone.
The fight continued to escalate as Vij reiterated her warning to Gill, saying, "I will rip you apart."
Meanwhile, fans can watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.