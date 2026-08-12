'Bigg Boss' 20 premieres September 6 'Extra Jeevan Daan' twist
Entertainment
Bigg Boss is back for its 20th season on September 6, and the trailer has everyone talking.
This time, there's a fresh twist called Extra Jeevan Daan, which gives contestants an additional chance in the game.
Salman Khan teased that "Jeevan Daan" isn't as straightforward as it sounds.
JioStar's Jain says twist raises stakes
The Extra Jeevan Daan twist is a new twist for Bigg Boss and promises to shake up how the game is played.
Alok Jain, Head Hindi & English Entertainment Business, JioStar (Streaming, TV & Studios), shared that new gameplay elements will push contestants to take bigger risks and rethink their strategies.
There's already buzz about rumored contestants like Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, and Karan Patel, so expect plenty of surprises and high-stakes drama this season!