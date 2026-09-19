'Bigg Boss 20' promo: Salman addresses ScoutOP, Aasif's bias allegations
What's the story
The second Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 is set to be explosive, with host Salman Khan grilling contestants over their controversial actions. The promo for the upcoming episode shows Khan questioning ScoutOP's decision to address his gaming community after a heated argument with Arishfa Khan during a captaincy task. He also confronts Aasif Khan about his allegations of bias against him on the show.
Scout's confrontation
'Would you like to give your YouTube community a shout-out...'
In the promo, Khan says to Scout, "Would you like to give your YouTube community a shout-out about me?"
This question is a direct reference to Scout's earlier behavior of addressing his gaming community after his argument with Khan.
The host adds in the promo, "Would they deal with me too, if I said something wrong?"
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO : Scout aur Mahhi Par Salman Khan Ne Uthaya SAWAAL 👀 pic.twitter.com/eXvKYcN4BA— BiggBoss24x7 (@BiggBoss24x7) September 18, 2026
Nomination controversy
'Whenever you guys do anything wrong...'
Aasif, Scout, and Rohed Khan were directly nominated by Bigg Boss after planning nominations, which is against the rules.
Aasif later expressed anger over this and accused the show of being "unfair" against him and his friends.
In the promo, Khan questions Aasif, "Whenever you guys do anything wrong, your go-to excuse is always that 'Bigg Boss is biased.'"
Mahi's defense
Mahi Vij-Yung DSA feud also a hot topic
The ongoing feud between Mahi Vij and Yung DSA is another hot topic.
Khan asks Vij if she used abusive language against Yung DSA.
Vij denies intentionally saying anything offensive and insists that she doesn't believe she used such language.
Fans can watch the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday on JioHotstar and Colors TV at 9:00pm and 10:30pm respectively.