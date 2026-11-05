'Bigg Boss 20' X post links ScoutOP's exit to Khan
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 viewers are buzzing after rumors of a surprise midnight elimination for controversial ScoutOP.
A post on X hinted that Arishfa Khan might use her special power to make this happen, leaving many to wonder if the show is spicing things up just for drama or ratings.
Khan becomes captain after Diwali task
Arishfa Khan recently became captain after a Diwali task split the contestants.
With several housemates, like Qazi and Amrapali, backing her, fans are now curious about how her leadership could impact ScoutOP's fate and shake up alliances in the house.