'Bigg Boss 50': Narula, Thakare, Rani among top 12 finalists
Entertainment
The 50 is almost at its grand finale on March 22, and things are getting intense. With a string of recent eliminations, only the strongest contestants remain.
You can catch all the action every night at 9pm on JioHotstar or at 10:30pm on Colors TV.
Which 2 contestants will leave next?
The top 12 finalists (like Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam) were locked in last month.
But with more cuts coming up fast, names like Arushi Chawla and Hamid Barkzi could be next to leave.
Possible face-offs and surprise exits could make things interesting
There's buzz that Narula might step back for Thakare to move ahead, plus fans are hyped about a possible Mr. Faisu vs. Thakare face-off.
With surprise exits and shifting alliances, this season's endgame is shaping up to be highly unpredictable.