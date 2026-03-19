'Bigg Boss 50': Narula, Thakare, Rani among top 12 finalists Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

The 50 is almost at its grand finale on March 22, and things are getting intense. With a string of recent eliminations, only the strongest contestants remain.

You can catch all the action every night at 9pm on JioHotstar or at 10:30pm on Colors TV.