'Bigg Boss' alum Goradia welcomes 2nd son Richard Theodore Goble

Goradia posts Instagram birth announcement

Aashka shared the happy update on Instagram, saying, "Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce, Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakeable faith in God's Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys...oh the adventures that await."

Friends like Divyanka Tripathi and Mouni Roy sent sweet wishes. The couple's first son, William Alexander, was born.