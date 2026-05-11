'Bigg Boss' alum Goradia welcomes 2nd son Richard Theodore Goble
Entertainment
Aashka Goradia, known from Bigg Boss, just welcomed her second baby boy with husband Brent Goble.
They introduced their son, Richard Theodore Goble, on May 1, 2026, just a day after sharing their pregnancy news online.
Goradia posts Instagram birth announcement
Aashka shared the happy update on Instagram, saying, "Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce, Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakeable faith in God's Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys...oh the adventures that await."
Friends like Divyanka Tripathi and Mouni Roy sent sweet wishes. The couple's first son, William Alexander, was born.