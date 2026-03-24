'Bigg Boss' fame Shiv Thakare opens 1st-ever salon Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

Shiv Thakare, fresh off his win on The 50, just opened his very first salon in Amravati.

Sharing the news, he said this seems like a dream coming into existence. By Bappa's blessings, we have finally launched our first-ever branch.

Known for his down-to-earth roots and reality show journey, Shiv is taking his next big step as an entrepreneur.