'Bigg Boss' fame Shiv Thakare opens 1st-ever salon
Shiv Thakare, fresh off his win on The 50, just opened his very first salon in Amravati.
Sharing the news, he said this seems like a dream coming into existence. By Bappa's blessings, we have finally launched our first-ever branch.
Known for his down-to-earth roots and reality show journey, Shiv is taking his next big step as an entrepreneur.
Reality TV journey
Born on 9 September, Shiv has built a name through reality TV: he was a semi-finalist on MTV Roadies Rising, won Bigg Boss Marathi Season two, and finished as runner-up on Bigg Boss 16.
He also competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, showing he's not afraid of new challenges.
From reality TV to real-life success
Shiv's story is all about hustling from humble beginnings to winning The 50 (a show with tough physical and mental tasks) and now launching his own business.
His win even brought prize money to one of his fans.
If you're into stories about turning reality TV fame into real-life success, Shiv's journey might inspire your next move.