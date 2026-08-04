'Bigg Boss' Season 20 returns September 6 with Khan hosting
Entertainment
Bigg Boss is back for its 20th season on September 6, 2026, streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors.
Salman Khan returns as host, making a grand entrance in the teaser, alongside a majestic horse, dropping a mysterious line: "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathas-two!"
That Karan Arjun reference has fans buzzing about what wild twists are coming.
Khan hints 'Bigg Boss' mystery
Salman promises "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics, and unexpected twists." hinting there's a big mystery this season.
He even nudged fans to hunt for clues in the teaser itself.
Speculation is already flying online: will we see old contestants return or maybe some surprise pairs? All will be revealed when the show kicks off!