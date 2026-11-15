'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10' double elimination evicts Muthazhagi, Ashok
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 just got a lot more intense: Muthazhagi and Avinash Ashok were both evicted on Day 70 in a double elimination.
With their exit, the competition is heating up and everyone left in the house is feeling the pressure as they get closer to the finale.
Housemates rethink strategies with fewer people
After a week packed with tough nominations and survival tactics, housemates now have to rethink their strategies with fewer people around.
The double eviction means relationships and alliances are shifting, so contestants need to stay sharp as they tackle new challenges in these crucial final weeks.