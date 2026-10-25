'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10' evicts Shama on Day 50
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 just saw an exit: Shama, one of the commoner contestants, was evicted on Day 50.
With Ramya Krishnan hosting and a mix of celebrities and everyday folks in the house, the elimination rounds are getting tense as everyone tries to secure their spot.
House contestants rethink alliances and routines
With Shama gone, the vibe inside the house is bound to shift. Contestants now have to rethink alliances and daily routines as they compete for the win.
The blend of celebrities and commoners keeps things unpredictable.