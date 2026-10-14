Bijlani apologizes after wife wore Bangkok gift t-shirt referencing prophet
Entertainment
Arjun Bijlani has apologized after his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, wore a T-shirt with Urdu text about the prophet, which upset some people online.
He explained that they got the shirt as a gift from a fan in Bangkok and genuinely didn't know what it said.
Arjun also called out the trolling and threats aimed at Neha.
Bijlani urges understanding, vows caution
Arjun stressed they had no intention of hurting anyone's religious feelings, saying, "Neha was completely unaware of the meaning and significance of the writing on the T-shirt when she wore it."
He promised to be more careful in the future and asked everyone to approach things with understanding instead of hostility.
The incident sparked debate on social media because the shirt included sacred Islamic names.