Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19.25 million in sexual assault case

Lawyers say they'll appeal the decision

Cosby's lawyers say they'll appeal the decision.

More than 60 women have accused him of similar crimes over the years.

In 2022, he was also found liable for assaulting a teenager in 1975 and had to pay $500,000 in damages.

Previously, Cosby served nearly three years in prison for another assault conviction before it was overturned on a technicality and he was released.