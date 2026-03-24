Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19.25 million in sexual assault case
Entertainment
Bill Cosby, once a popular comedian and TV star, was found liable for sexually assaulting Donna Motsinger in 1972 after allegedly drugging her while she worked as a restaurant server.
A California jury ordered Cosby to pay Motsinger $19.25 million in damages. She described the trial as a five-decade-long effort to get justice.
Lawyers say they'll appeal the decision
Cosby's lawyers say they'll appeal the decision.
More than 60 women have accused him of similar crimes over the years.
In 2022, he was also found liable for assaulting a teenager in 1975 and had to pay $500,000 in damages.
Previously, Cosby served nearly three years in prison for another assault conviction before it was overturned on a technicality and he was released.