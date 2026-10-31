'Like dating Taylor Swift...': Bill Maher responds to Trump's rant

Maher kicked off his show by addressing Trump's lengthy rant.

He said, "Did you see the 1,300-word (post) he sent out? Longest ever! Kind of a flex."

He added, "I'll tell you, dining at the White House is the opposite of the Cheesecake Factory. After you leave, they review you."

"Eating with Trump is like dating Taylor Swift: It's a lot of laughs at the time, but later on they're tearing you a new a**hole."