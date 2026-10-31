'Like dating Taylor Swift...': Bill Maher responds to Trump's rant
What's the story
Bill Maher, the host of Real Time With Bill Maher, has responded to US President Donald Trump's recent tirade against him. Trump had called Maher a "complete and total loser" and a "major POTHEAD" in a lengthy Truth Social post after their recent White House dinner. In response, Maher humorously compared dining with Trump to dating Taylor Swift during his show's monologue on Friday night.
Monologue highlights
'Kind of a flex'
Maher kicked off his show by addressing Trump's lengthy rant.
He said, "Did you see the 1,300-word (post) he sent out? Longest ever! Kind of a flex."
He added, "I'll tell you, dining at the White House is the opposite of the Cheesecake Factory. After you leave, they review you."
"Eating with Trump is like dating Taylor Swift: It's a lot of laughs at the time, but later on they're tearing you a new a**hole."
Defense
'This is what pisses me off...'
Maher then read from Trump's 1,300-word post, admitting to the accusation that he is a "complete and total loser."
He added, "This is what pisses me off, he doesn't even notice what I actually said."
Maher refuted Trump's claim that he didn't think it would be a good idea to disarm Iran by showing a clip of him stating the opposite on his show.
Maher then quipped, "So am I smart now?"
Communication dispute
Maher denied Trump's claim that the host 'calls him incessantly'
Maher also denied Trump's claim that he "calls him incessantly."
The comedian said, "I've never called you. You call me! I'd be afraid to call you; you're the president, I think you're too busy."
This comes after Trump went off on Truth Social, saying, "When I have watched the show, which isn't often, it always ends with dishonesty, about me at least, but who cares?"
Trump called the dinner with Maher a "waste of time."