Billy Bob Thornton shuts down 'Landman' exit rumors
Entertainment
Billy Bob Thornton isn't leaving Landman anytime soon—he called the recent rumors "AI-generated crap" and said reports about him quitting (and even dating Demi Moore) are just fiction.
Why did people think he was out?
Speculation took off after the Season 2 finale, where Thornton's character, Tommy Norris, got booted from M-Tex Oil and started a new company.
Landman has already been renewed for a Season 3, and the season will shoot in the spring, though it does not have an announced premiere date yet.
He's all in for Season 3
Thornton says he's excited to return: "I'll be there. I love doing the show." He even joked he'd stick around for five or six years if needed.
As for what's next? He guesses Season 3 will mix suspense with more character moments—but says he doesn't know what will happen.