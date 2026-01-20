Billy Bob Thornton shuts down 'Landman' exit rumors

Speculation took off after the Season 2 finale, where Thornton's character, Tommy Norris, got booted from M-Tex Oil and started a new company. Landman has already been renewed for a Season 3, and the season will shoot in the spring, though it does not have an announced premiere date yet.

He's all in for Season 3

Thornton says he's excited to return: "I'll be there. I love doing the show." He even joked he'd stick around for five or six years if needed.

As for what's next? He guesses Season 3 will mix suspense with more character moments—but says he doesn't know what will happen.