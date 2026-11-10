Billy Joel set for stage comeback after brain surgery
What's the story
Legendary musician Billy Joel, 77, has announced a surprise performance at Florida Atlantic University on December 14. The event will be titled "Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers...And a Little Music." However, tickets will only be available to currently enrolled students at the university. This marks his first performance since revealing he underwent brain surgery in September after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) in 2025.
Health struggles
What is NPH?
NPH is a condition that causes an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the skull, which can disrupt brain function.
Despite his diagnosis, Joel expressed a desire to continue performing but was advised against it by doctors due to concerns about extreme sound volume, lighting, stress, and energy on stage.
"What the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion," he had told The Hollywood Reporter last month.
Resilience
Joel underwent surgery to improve his balance and memory
Despite his health struggles, the Piano Man singer has shown a strong will to continue performing.
He told SiriusXM's The Billy Joel Channel in September, "I'm not going anywhere. I'm here. I'm still here."
He also revealed that he underwent surgery after learning it could help improve his balance and memory.
"I don't want to lose my marbles," he had said about his decision to go through with the operation.
Career impact
His diagnosis and impact on performances
In May 2025, the Grammy-winning musician had to cancel all his tour performances after being diagnosed with NPH.
He revealed that his condition was worsened by recent concert performances, which led to hearing, vision, and balance problems.
Despite these challenges, Joel remains committed to his career.