Where to watch Anjini Dhawan's 'Binny and Family' on OTT
What's the story
The Hindi coming-of-age drama, Binny and Family, starring Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in her debut role, is now available for streaming. It can be rented on Prime Video, with plans for it to be included in the subscription library soon. The film was released on September 27, 2024, and received positive responses from audiences. Directed by Ssanjay Tripathy, it explores the generational gap between a rebellious London teenager and her traditional grandparents.
Film overview
'Binny and Family' plot and cast details
Binny and Family follows Binny, a modern teenager trying to balance her dreams of punk music with school. Her traditional grandparents arrive from India, leading to cultural clashes and misunderstandings. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Charu Shankar, and Rajesh Kumar, among others.
Lead actor
Who is Anjini? Know more about her
Anjini is the granddaughter of veteran actor Anil Dhawan and the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan. She played a key role in Salman Khan's Sikandar earlier this year. In a 2022 interview with Masala, she revealed her future plans apart from acting, "Makeup and skincare is something I'd definitely want to step into in the future, only because I personally enjoy learning and knowing about it so much."