Where to watch Anjini Dhawan's 'Binny and Family' on OTT

By Isha Sharma 05:49 pm Dec 27, 2025

What's the story

The Hindi coming-of-age drama, Binny and Family, starring Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in her debut role, is now available for streaming. It can be rented on Prime Video, with plans for it to be included in the subscription library soon. The film was released on September 27, 2024, and received positive responses from audiences. Directed by Ssanjay Tripathy, it explores the generational gap between a rebellious London teenager and her traditional grandparents.