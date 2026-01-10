Anjini Dhawan's 'Binny and Family' arrives on Prime Video

Before its official digital release, Binny And Family was only available for rent on Prime Video. Now, the film can be streamed by all subscribers. Directed by Ssanjay Tripathy, the drama also stars Pankaj Kapur , Himani Shivpuri, Charu Shankar, and Rajesh Kumar, among others.

Cultural exploration

'Binny and Family' explores cultural clashes

Binny And Family takes a deep dive into the cultural clashes between two generations that seem to agree on nothing, but are connected by love. The film portrays how these differences can lead to misunderstandings but also spark growth and understanding. The project is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions.