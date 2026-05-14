Cannes 2026: Film on armless cricketer Amir Hussain Lone announced

The life of Amir Hussain Lone, an armless cricketer who leads the Jammu and Kashmir para cricket team, will be adapted into a feature film. The project was announced at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival by Indian writer-director Nishil Sheth, confirmed Variety India. Sheth's previous work, Bhasmasur, has reportedly won numerous awards for its filmmaking and treatment of childhood themes.

Director's perspective 'It is about the indomitable human spirit...' Sheth spoke about Lone's journey, saying, "Amir Hussain Lone's story is not just about cricket or disability; it is about the indomitable human spirit." "What moved me most was his refusal to be defined by limitations." "Through this film, we hope to bring to audiences a deeply emotional and inspiring journey of courage, dignity, and perseverance," Sheth said.

Protagonist's reaction 'If my journey can inspire even one person...' Lone said, "I never imagined that my life story would one day be told on the big screen." "If my journey can inspire even one person to believe in themselves and keep fighting despite difficulties, then I will feel truly grateful." He added, "This film is not just my story, but the story of every person who refuses to give up."

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