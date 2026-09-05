'Major trolling': Bipasha Basu opens up about body shaming post-pregnancy

Basu (47) further added, "Magically, when you give birth, you are supposed to get back into the shape of your twenties even when you are in your forties."

"What's expected of a 20-year-old is expected of a 40-year-old."

She also said that women who don't quickly regain their pre-pregnancy bodies often face harsh trolling.

She described the criticism as "massively brutal" and said she faced "major major trolling."