'Major trolling': Bipasha Basu opens up about body shaming post-pregnancy
What's the story
Actor Bipasha Basu has opened up about the intense body shaming and trolling she faced after giving birth to her daughter Devi in 2022. In a recent interview with Elle India, she spoke about the unrealistic expectations placed on women, especially new mothers, to quickly return to their pre-pregnancy bodies. "The conversation around women's bodies is quite bizarre even now," she said.
Unrealistic expectations
Basu faced 'major major trolling'
Basu (47) further added, "Magically, when you give birth, you are supposed to get back into the shape of your twenties even when you are in your forties."
"What's expected of a 20-year-old is expected of a 40-year-old."
She also said that women who don't quickly regain their pre-pregnancy bodies often face harsh trolling.
She described the criticism as "massively brutal" and said she faced "major major trolling."
Media scrutiny
Basu slammed paparazzi who clicked her 'bizarre' photos
Basu also criticized certain insensitive paparazzi who took "really bizarre pictures" of her during this time.
She said, "Nobody really cares. Everybody expects you to bounce back. They don't see how much effort the woman must be putting in, how much they have to do with a baby, with their life."
The actor and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter in November 2022.
They got married in April 2016 after meeting on the sets of Alone.