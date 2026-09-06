Bipasha Basu set for comeback with Hansal Mehta's series 'Barabanki'
What's the story
Bipasha Basu is returning to the screen with Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime thriller Barabanki. The actor has reportedly begun shooting for the series in Mumbai, marking her first major screen project in years. Based on retired IPS officer Aloke Lal's book The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India's Most Notorious Drug Cartel, the series is set against a real-life operation to dismantle a powerful opium cartel in Uttar Pradesh.
Career comeback
What is the show about?
Basu began filming Barabanki last month, according to Mid Day.
The series is her first collaboration with Mehta and comes nearly six years after her OTT debut with the thriller Dangerous, which premiered in 2020.
Set in 1984, the narrative follows Lal's efforts to lead a large-scale operation against the opium trade in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district.
Character mystery
Basu plays a key role in the project
While details about Basu's character remain closely guarded, the report indicates that she has a significant role.
A source revealed, "Bipasha has a strong connection to the protagonist. And she hasn't worked with Hansal before."
"Bipasha has a certain look in the show which is different from the ones she previously sported in her movies."
Barabanki also stars Sunny Kaushal and Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa, although details about their characters are being kept under wraps.
Storyline
Series to also explore Lal's support network
The show is also expected to explore the wider network that assisted Lal in his campaign against the drug cartels.
Lal served in public service for 37 years and eventually retired as a Director General of Police.
Meanwhile, Basu's return to acting comes after a prolonged break following the birth of her daughter Devi in 2022.
Her last feature film was Alone (2015).