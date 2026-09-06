Bipasha Basu set for comeback with Hansal Mehta's series 'Barabanki'

While details about Basu's character remain closely guarded, the report indicates that she has a significant role.

A source revealed, "Bipasha has a strong connection to the protagonist. And she hasn't worked with Hansal before."

"Bipasha has a certain look in the show which is different from the ones she previously sported in her movies."

Barabanki also stars Sunny Kaushal and Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa, although details about their characters are being kept under wraps.