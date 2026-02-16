Birla Studios to collaborate with Anees Bazmee, Shoojit Sircar?
What's the story
Entrepreneur Ananya Birla, the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, recently launched her production house, Birla Studios. Now, Bollywood Hungama reports that she is in talks with several top filmmakers for upcoming projects under her banner. The directors reportedly include Anees Bazmee, Shoojit Sircar, and Neeraj Pandey.
Production plans
The filmmakers are impressed with Birla's passion
A source told the portal, "Ananya Birla has initiated talks with Anees Bazmee, Shoojit Sircar, Neeraj Pandey, etc., among others." "Ananya has been an admirer of the films made by these filmmakers and feels that they could be apt to make content for her newly established production company." "Anees, Shoojit and Neeraj have also been impressed with her vision, understanding of filmmaking, and passion for cinema."
Upcoming announcements
Birla Studios will focus on regional cinema as well
Birla Studios is working on a multi-language slate of films. These will include stories in Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, and other regional languages, as well as international English language cinema. The studio plans to announce its upcoming projects soon through an official announcement.
Studio's mission
This is what Birla said at the launch
Speaking at the launch of Birla Studios, Birla told Variety, "We are all stories. Cinema is one of the most powerful mediums through which those stories are told." "At its most powerful, cinema creates an immediate connection while leaving a lasting resonance." "At Birla Studios, our focus is on curating a slate of films that balance cultural significance with strong entertainment value."
Directors' updates
Meanwhile, here's a look at Bazmee, Sircar, Pandey's upcoming films
Bazmee is currently shooting for his next film with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Sircar's next project is reportedly a mytho-horror film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, and Viineet Kumar Siingh. Meanwhile, Pandey last directed Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (2024) and has produced Bajpayee's upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. The title has sparked strong political protests, with members of Brahmin organizations alleging that the project targets a particular community. It is likely to undergo a title change before its release.