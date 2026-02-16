Birla Studios to collaborate with Anees Bazmee, Shoojit Sircar?

Entrepreneur Ananya Birla, the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, recently launched her production house, Birla Studios. Now, Bollywood Hungama reports that she is in talks with several top filmmakers for upcoming projects under her banner. The directors reportedly include Anees Bazmee , Shoojit Sircar , and Neeraj Pandey .

Production plans The filmmakers are impressed with Birla's passion A source told the portal, "Ananya Birla has initiated talks with Anees Bazmee, Shoojit Sircar, Neeraj Pandey, etc., among others." "Ananya has been an admirer of the films made by these filmmakers and feels that they could be apt to make content for her newly established production company." "Anees, Shoojit and Neeraj have also been impressed with her vision, understanding of filmmaking, and passion for cinema."

Upcoming announcements Birla Studios will focus on regional cinema as well Birla Studios is working on a multi-language slate of films. These will include stories in Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, and other regional languages, as well as international English language cinema. The studio plans to announce its upcoming projects soon through an official announcement.

Studio's mission This is what Birla said at the launch Speaking at the launch of Birla Studios, Birla told Variety, "We are all stories. Cinema is one of the most powerful mediums through which those stories are told." "At its most powerful, cinema creates an immediate connection while leaving a lasting resonance." "At Birla Studios, our focus is on curating a slate of films that balance cultural significance with strong entertainment value."

