Birthday poster for 'Mysaa' shows Mandanna in intense avatar
Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a bold new avatar for Mysaa, a mystical action thriller set in tribal lands and directed by Rawindra Pulle.
To mark her birthday, the team dropped an intense poster, while Rawindra Pulle's social-media post about her martial-arts training showed Rashmika as "the weapon" in what Pulle calls "a war written in scars."
The teaser's dramatic line, "And finally, Death faced Death, failing to kill my daughter," adds to the intrigue.
Mandanna trains for 'Mysaa' action
For this women-led pan-India film, Rashmika is training hard in martial arts to bring her fierce character to life.
International stunt expert Andy Long is designing the action sequences, with visuals by Shreyaas P Krishna and music from Jakes Bejoy.
Besides Mysaa, Rashmika will also be seen soon in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, plus Ranabaali alongside Vijay Deverakonda.