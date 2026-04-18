Birthday poster for 'Mysaa' shows Mandanna in intense avatar Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a bold new avatar for Mysaa, a mystical action thriller set in tribal lands and directed by Rawindra Pulle.

To mark her birthday, the team dropped an intense poster, while Rawindra Pulle's social-media post about her martial-arts training showed Rashmika as "the weapon" in what Pulle calls "a war written in scars."

The teaser's dramatic line, "And finally, Death faced Death, failing to kill my daughter," adds to the intrigue.