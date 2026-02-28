OTT: Where to watch Ethan Hawke's horror-thriller 'Black Phone 2' 

The Black Phone 2 continues the story of Gwen (Madeliene McGraw), a 15-year-old girl who starts receiving calls on a black phone with videos of three boys being chased during their winter camping trip. She teams up with her brother Finn (Mason Thames) to solve the mystery.

Character return

Hawke's character returns as a vengeful spirit

In The Black Phone 2, Hawke returns to his role as The Grabber. However, this time he is a vengeful spirit instead of a living man. Speaking about a potential third film, Derrickson earlier told Collider, "There certainly can be more. But again...there has to be a reason for it." "I enjoy franchises. So, part of it is the delight of going back to characters or to iconic villains that you're interested in seeing again."