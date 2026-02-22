BLACKPINK becomes 1st artist with 100 million YouTube subscribers

BLACKPINK just made YouTube history, becoming the first-ever artist channel to reach 100 million subscribers. The group hit this milestone roughly nine years and eight months after launching their channel in June 2016, and YouTube marked the occasion with a special Red Diamond Creator Award.

Their most popular videos With 648 videos and over 41 billion total views, BLACKPINK's YouTube is packed with hits—50 videos have over 100 million views each.

Songs like DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, How You Like That, and solo tracks from Lisa and Jennie are fan favorites.

Most views in the past year In just the past year, BLACKPINK pulled in over 3.3 billion views from fans around the globe—especially from South Korea, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the US, and Brazil.

No surprise they hold the Guinness World Record as YouTube's most-viewed band.