'Blade Runner 2099' teaser: Prime Video series locks release date

Set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, the new series returns to a futuristic Los Angeles that has been rebuilt, but "not by humanity."

The story follows Cora, a fugitive who takes on one final identity as a Blade Runner to escape her past.

She must team up with Olwen, a Replicant nearing the end of her life, to find a runaway whose secret could disrupt their city's fragile balance.