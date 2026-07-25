'Blade Runner 2099' teaser: Prime Video series locks release date
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first teaser for Blade Runner 2099, a live-action continuation of the iconic Blade Runner franchise. The teaser was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday and offers a glimpse into the long-awaited Prime Video series, which has been in development for nearly five years. The eight-episode limited series is set to premiere on November 25, 2026.
Storyline
This is the plot of 'Blade Runner 2099'
Set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, the new series returns to a futuristic Los Angeles that has been rebuilt, but "not by humanity."
The story follows Cora, a fugitive who takes on one final identity as a Blade Runner to escape her past.
She must team up with Olwen, a Replicant nearing the end of her life, to find a runaway whose secret could disrupt their city's fragile balance.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Welcome to a future we no longer control. Blade Runner 2099, a new series, premieres November 25 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/80nQGY8sFQ— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 24, 2026
Production team
Who stars in the upcoming series?
Blade Runner 2099 features a star-studded cast including Hunter Schafer, Michelle Yeoh, Dimitri Abold, Matthew Needham, Daniel Rigby, and Lewis Gribben.
The series is created by showrunner Silka Luisa.
The franchise began with Ridley Scott's 1982 film Blade Runner and continued in 2017 with Blade Runner 2049 directed by Denis Villeneuve.