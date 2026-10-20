Blair prioritizes health after JFK arrest for alleged crew assault

Blair faces two assault charges, but has pleaded not guilty.

Her team says the situation was triggered by a medical emergency: she missed some medication doses while juggling a hectic schedule.

Since Blair publicly revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, she's also dealt with pseudobulbar affect, which can make her episodes hard for others to understand.

In a public statement, Blair's representative asked people not to rush to judge: "There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion."